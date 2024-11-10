Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Lifted by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.73.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.77 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.46 and a 52-week high of $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

