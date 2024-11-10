Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 6,823 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

