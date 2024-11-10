Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,121 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Airbnb by 1,231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.26.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 537,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,448,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

