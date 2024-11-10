John G. Finley Sells 42,249 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $177.46 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.15 and a 12-month high of $178.63. The stock has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 118.21%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.