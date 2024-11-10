KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 9.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) fell 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.75 and last traded at $21.35. 5,812,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 9,401,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target for the company. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in KE by 2,662.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 334,500.0% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 5,089.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in KE by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

