Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Lessened by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 378.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

KIM opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $507.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

