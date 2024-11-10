Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,993,127.02 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,993,127.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,576,848.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

KN stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.35. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Knowles’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knowles by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.