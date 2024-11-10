Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $116.96 and last traded at $119.94. Approximately 28,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 135,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.40.

In other news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $1,202,792.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,228,751.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,368 shares of company stock worth $3,458,560. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 708,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,707,000 after purchasing an additional 44,543 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 604,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 545,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 312,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

