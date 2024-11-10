Loop Capital Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $225.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $208.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.62. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $139.52 and a 52-week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.88, for a total value of $1,716,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,610 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,656.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total value of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $21,989,299.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 19,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 93,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.