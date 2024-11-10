LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC decreased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.36 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

