M&G Plc Acquires Shares of 11,600 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

M&G Plc bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 10.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

