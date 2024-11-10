M&G Plc Decreases Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

M&G Plc reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Trex were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,475,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Trex by 44.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 822,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,753,000 after acquiring an additional 252,262 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 324,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Trex by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,375,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.71. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.42 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trex from $95.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

