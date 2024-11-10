M&G Plc Has $579,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $1,647,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,084,848.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,521.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,746,988 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

