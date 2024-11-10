M&G Plc Has $659,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

M&G Plc decreased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $38.91 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

