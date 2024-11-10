M&G Plc Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the second quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $240.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $148.50 and a 52 week high of $245.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.15. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

PKG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $199.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price (up from $242.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

