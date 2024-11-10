M&G Plc Reduces Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

M&G Plc lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

TRMB opened at $72.65 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $57.47.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

