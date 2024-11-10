M&G Plc Reduces Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Plc lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 893.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

DAR opened at $40.68 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $51.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.67.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

