National Bankshares Cuts Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$90.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$96.00 to C$90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$84.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$88.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$96.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$81.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$87.28.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

BEI.UN opened at C$71.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$64.40 and a 12-month high of C$91.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$82.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.81. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Senior Officer James Ha sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.60, for a total transaction of C$709,560.00. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

