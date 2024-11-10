Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $105.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $108.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,052.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,652 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

