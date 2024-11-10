NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,895 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $72,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 615.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 143 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.60.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $233.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $179.64 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

