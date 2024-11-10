Paige K. Robbins Sells 9,577 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total transaction of $10,705,553.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,895,021.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW stock opened at $1,202.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,054.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $979.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $772.13 and a 1-year high of $1,210.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.91 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Baird R W upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,058.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 179.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

