Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Sells $5,819,059.30 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 29,606 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.55, for a total value of $5,819,059.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,445.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paylocity Price Performance

Shares of PCTY opened at $211.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day moving average is $156.71. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $129.94 and a 12-month high of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,962,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,610,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PCTY. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCTY

About Paylocity

(Get Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

