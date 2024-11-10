Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Acquires Shares of 496,918 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 496,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,249,000. Exxon Mobil accounts for 7.2% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $532.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

