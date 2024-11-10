Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 19,146,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 40,357,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.01.

Plug Power Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company's revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

