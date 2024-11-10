Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 118 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $181.02 and a 12 month high of $308.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.34.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.44.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

