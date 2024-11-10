Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 136 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 105.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 70 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,518.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,334,891.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $420.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $422.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

