Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 195 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.42 and a 1-year high of $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.