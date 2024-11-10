Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 47,573 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYG
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.