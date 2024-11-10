Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 47,573 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,573 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.35.

LYG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

