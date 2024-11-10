Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 784 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JLL. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $97,018,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,072,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,235,000 after purchasing an additional 443,992 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,049,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,419,000 after buying an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 167,988.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,456,000 after buying an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $269.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $288.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.