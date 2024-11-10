Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.4% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,505. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMI. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $223.47 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $230.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $208.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.75%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

