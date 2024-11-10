Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 36,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $10,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,116 shares in the company, valued at $14,997,656.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,242,672 shares of company stock valued at $155,170,080 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

