Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 35,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5 %

INTU opened at $684.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $513.97 and a 12 month high of $688.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $627.81.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

