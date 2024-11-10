Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Balchem by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Balchem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

BCPC opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $116.84 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

