Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $353,000 Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 70.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Crane by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 727,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,354,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crane from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.33.

NYSE CR opened at $176.00 on Friday. Crane has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Crane’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

