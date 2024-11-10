Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,238,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.17.

DSGX stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.44 and a 52 week high of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

