Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 315.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

