Portside Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 275.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Cintas by 300.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Cintas by 286.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $225.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $131.24 and a 1-year high of $227.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

