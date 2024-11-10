Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $229,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $97.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

