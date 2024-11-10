Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $236,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

PNC opened at $203.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $170.98. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $118.56 and a one year high of $205.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $235,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,997,608.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,279 shares of company stock worth $2,442,673. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

