Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $284,000 in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at approximately $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after buying an additional 1,408,314 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter worth $60,171,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 10,373.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,722 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $93.56 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

