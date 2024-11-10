Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $312,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. M&G PLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 520,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE BABA opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $117.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. The stock has a market cap of $225.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.35.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BABA. Bank of America raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

