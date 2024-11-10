Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,439 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,747,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,832,000 after buying an additional 516,942 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% during the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,329,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 23.4% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,323,000 after acquiring an additional 240,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,244,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the period.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,328,600.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.03, for a total transaction of $201,190.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,539,463.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,600.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,050,448. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $194.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.91 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.36 and a 1 year high of $196.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,436.32, a P/E/G ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

