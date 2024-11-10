Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 111 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.92.

LPL Financial Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of LPLA opened at $312.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $312.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.66.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.