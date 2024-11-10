Portside Wealth Group LLC Purchases 378 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 29,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,386.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew E. Korenberg sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $122,109.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,093,448.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,386.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,560. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ LGND opened at $121.25 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LGND shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.