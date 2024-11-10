Portside Wealth Group LLC Raises Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,853.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:PNR opened at $104.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $107.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

