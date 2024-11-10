Portside Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $153.99 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.10.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,618 shares in the company, valued at $6,885,508.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QLYS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

