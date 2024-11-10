Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 156 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in ResMed by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $252.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.08. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.81 and a 52 week high of $260.49.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total value of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,290,296.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $3,646,963.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,169 shares in the company, valued at $115,290,296.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,260 shares of company stock worth $14,887,967. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W raised shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.70.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

