Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 626 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $51,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,635. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,445.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $142,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,635. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

USPH opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.18 and a 52-week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 187.23%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

