Portside Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,241 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,240,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,561,000 after acquiring an additional 262,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,837,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,210,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,985,000 after purchasing an additional 448,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,289,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after purchasing an additional 94,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,678,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,669,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

SUM opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.29. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

