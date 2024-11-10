Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 43,936 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,045,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.44% of Progress Software worth $70,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $178.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Progress Software from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,029.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 7,797 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $525,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,029.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,747 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $113,677.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,076.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.